Mosque Set on Fire in Rajasthan's Alwar, Local BJP Leader Among Accused

A mosque was set on fire in Rajasthan’s Alwar on 20 June, and among the accused in the incident is the former sub-district head of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Alwar division.

In Alwar’s Bahadurpur village, locals spotted flames of smoke emerging from the Shah Jamal mosque at around 3 in the afternoon, and rushed to the hilltop, where it is situated.

“It is a very old mosque and many of the locals used to regularly pray in it. Along with burning the mosque, its iron gates were also broken,” Mualana Hanif, former chairman of the district Waqf Board told The Quint. The mosque is built on Waqf land, he said.

In the FIR of the incident filed in the Alwar Sadar station, the complainant says that this was done by “hooligans and anti-social elements” who “have routinely threatened us.”