TN Journo Who Reported on Illegal Land Trade, Hacked to Death

In a horrific incident, a 29-year-old reporter working with the Tamilan TV channel, was hacked to death on Sunday night, reportedly over his reportage of the illegal sale of government Poramboke Land.



Two persons intercepted G Moses and attacked him with sickles.



The 26-year-old victim was residing at Nallur village near Somangalam in Kundrathur, and he was covering the Sriperumbudur and Kundrathur areas for Tamilan TV.

He was reporting on illegal sale of government Poramboke Land and on ganja sales in Kundrathur, a suburb in the outskirts of Chennai. He was already facing death threats.