Nuh Court Grants Bail to Cow Vigilante Monu Manesar in Haryana Violence Case

Last month, a district court in Rajasthan had rejected Manesar's bail in a different case.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
A district court in Haryana's Nuh on Monday, 16 October, granted bail to self-styled cow vigilante Monu Manesar, who was allegedly involved in the violence that broke out in the state earlier this year.

However, a district court in Rajasthan's Kaman had rejected Manesar's bail plea last month in connection with the Junaid-Nasir murder case.

(This is developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

Topics:  Monu Manesar   Nuh violence 

