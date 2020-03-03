Observing Those Who Lived With Coronavirus-Hit Techie: K’taka Min

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Monday, 2 March, that a medical team is monitoring the health condition of all those people who had stayed with the coronavirus-hit techie who is admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

The first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Telangana was reported from Hyderabad on Monday where a man from Bengaluru, who recently returned from Dubai, tested positive for the virus.

"It has come to our knowledge that the coronavirus-hit person in Hyderabad had gone from Bengaluru. Therefore, all the members in the house where he had stayed here have been identified and are under watch," Sriramulu tweeted on late Monday night.