Coronavirus: US Reports 2nd Death as Global Count Crosses 3,000

Washington state health officials reported a second death from coronavirus in the United States, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, South Korea reported nearly 500 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 2 March.

The number of deaths globally in the new coronavirus outbreak passed 3,000 on Monday, as China reported 42 more deaths, bringing the overall toll in mainland China to 2,912.

Health officials also reported the lowest daily tally of fresh infections since late January, with 202 new cases.

Singapore's Health Ministry confirmed four more cases of coronavirus on Sunday, including a Japanese national and two maids from Myanmar and the Philippines.