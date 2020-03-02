Coronavirus: US Reports 2nd Death as Global Count Crosses 3,000

Washington state health officials reported a second death from coronavirus in the United States, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, South Korea reported nearly 500 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 2 March.
The number of deaths globally in the new coronavirus outbreak passed 3,000 on Monday, as China reported 42 more deaths, bringing the overall toll in mainland China to 2,912.
Health officials also reported the lowest daily tally of fresh infections since late January, with 202 new cases.
Singapore's Health Ministry confirmed four more cases of coronavirus on Sunday, including a Japanese national and two maids from Myanmar and the Philippines.
Snapshotclose
- Indian envoy to Iran, Gaddam Dharmendra, said authorities are working to facilitate the return of Indians who wish to go back home
- The World Health Organisation said there were now more new cases of the coronavirus daily outside China, than inside
- The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the South Korea, Iran and Italy
- The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are going ahead as scheduled, organisers said, amid the outbreak
- A global recession is likely if the coronavirus becomes a pandemic, and the odds of that are high, Moody’s Analytics said on Wednesday
Nearly 500 New Coronavirus Cases Send South Korea Total Past 4,000
South Korea reported nearly 500 new coronavirus cases Monday, sending the largest national total in the world outside China past 4,000, according to AFP.
Four more people had died, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said, taking the toll to 22.
Infection numbers have surged in the world's 12th-largest economy in recent days and the country's central bank has warned of negative growth in the first quarter, noting the epidemic will hit both consumption and exports, while scores of events have been cancelled or postponed over the contagion.
Singapore Confirms Four More Coronavirus Cases
Singapore's Health Ministry confirmed four more cases of coronavirus on Sunday, 1 March, including a Japanese national and two maids from Myanmar and the Philippines, PTI reported.
Three of the latest cases are from a cluster at Wizlearn Technologies in the Science Park hub within the residential and industrial region on the west coast.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )