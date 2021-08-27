Money Laundering Case: ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 5.73 Crore of Eknath Khadse

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, 27 August, provisionally attached assets worth Rs 5.73 crore of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse, his wife Mandakini Khadse and son-in-law Girish Chaudhri in connection with the Pune MIDC land deal case.

A bank account with a deposit of Rs 86 lakh has been frozen by the agency, while properties, including a bungalow in Lonavala and land in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon have also been attached.

ED have been investigating Khadse and Chaudhri for allegedly grabbing land of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Pune’s Bhosari village by paying Rs 3.75 crore when its actual value was over Rs 31 crore, Indian Express reported.