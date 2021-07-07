ED Arrests Eknath Khadse's Son-in-Law Girish Choudhary in Land Deal Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, 7 July, arrested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse's son-in-law Girish Chaudhary, in alleged Pune land deal case, PTI reported quoting officials.

ED sources said that Chaudhary was arrested around 3 am on 7 July after being questioned for over 13 hours, reported IANS quoting sources.

Citing sources, IANS reported that Choudhary was not cooperating in the land deal case thus had to be placed under arrest.

According to The Hindu, the ED’s latest move comes after it arrested two close aides of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on 26 June.