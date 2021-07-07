ED Arrests Eknath Khadse's Son-in-Law Girish Choudhary in Land Deal Case
According to media reports, Chaudhary was arrested around 3 am on 7 July after being questioned for over 13 hours.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, 7 July, arrested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse's son-in-law Girish Chaudhary, in alleged Pune land deal case, PTI reported quoting officials.
ED sources said that Chaudhary was arrested around 3 am on 7 July after being questioned for over 13 hours, reported IANS quoting sources.
Citing sources, IANS reported that Choudhary was not cooperating in the land deal case thus had to be placed under arrest.
According to The Hindu, the ED’s latest move comes after it arrested two close aides of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on 26 June.
The Pune MIDC case pertains to the irregularities in the purchase of land at MIDC near Pune by Khadse and others allegedly in the case.
The ED in January had questioned Eknath Khadse for nearly 7 hours in connection with a Pune MIDC land deal case, reported IANS quoting sources.
A Revenue Minister in the then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' Cabinet, Khadse had to quit in 2016 after his name cropped up in alleged wrongdoings in the Pune government land deal. He remained in the political wilderness, till he joined the NCP last year.
According to an India Today report, Anti Corruption Bureau of Maharashtra had registered an FIR against Khadse, his wife Mandakini, Girish Choudhary and original land owner Abbas Aquani in 2017.
(With inputs from IANS, The Hindu and India Today)
