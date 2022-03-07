Money Laundering Case: Nawab Malik Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody by PMLA Court
The case is based on an FIR that was lodged by the NIA against Dawood Ibrahim and others.
A special PMLA court in Mumbai on Monday, 7 March, sent Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik to a 14-day judicial custody till 21 March, reported ANI.
Earlier, Malik, a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, was sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till 7 March, in connection with a money laundering case linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
The ED had arrested him on 23 February.
Defence lawyer Amit Desai argued that the agency informed the "terror funding" by Malik to Haseena Parkar was Rs 5 lakh as against Rs 55 lakh mentioned in the initial application. He said this was due to a "typing error".
"It was called a terror fund by accusing him of funding Haseena Parkar Rs 55 lakh. But today, the ED says that last time Rs 55 lakh was a typing mistake and it is only Rs 5 lakh, but on the basis of this application, he was sent to ED's custody," Desai said.
"On the front page of today's remand application, it is written that it is a continuation of the previous remand application. The last time the ED told the court that there was a connection between Nawab Malik and the underworld gang. It was said that he had an active involvement in terror funding."Defence lawyer Amit Desai argued, reported Livemint.
The case is based on an FIR lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and others. The NIA had filed a criminal complaint under certain sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
(With inputs from Livemint.)
