Money Laundering Case: Nawab Malik Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody by PMLA Court

A special PMLA court in Mumbai on Monday, 7 March, sent Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik to a 14-day judicial custody till 21 March, reported ANI.

Earlier, Malik, a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, was sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till 7 March, in connection with a money laundering case linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

The ED had arrested him on 23 February.