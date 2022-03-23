Aircel Maxis: Court Grants Bail to P Chidambaram, Son in CBI, ED Cases

The CBI and the ED had alleged that the Congress leader, while serving as finance minister, had granted approval to the Aircel-Maxis deal beyond his capacity, which in turn benefited certain people and received kickbacks.

The CBI was examining the former Union Minister, questioning whether he was competent for giving Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) sanction for the foreign investment in Aircel since he could only sanction investment up to Rs 600 crore. The Aircel-Maxis deal was worth Rs 3,500 crore, which they argue needed approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

Earlier, the court had instructed the agencies to file status report in the case.

(With inputs from PTI.)