Delhi HC Stays Trial in INX Media Case Involving Chidambaram

On 7 April, the former Union minister, his son, and eight others had been summoned by a Delhi court in relation to the charge sheet filed by the ED that referred to their alleged role in the money laundering case.

Special Judge MK Nagpal had remarked that there was sufficient material to proceed against the accused, including Karti’s chartered accountant SS Bhaskararaman, Peter Mukerjea, and six firms, including INX Media and INX News, as per a Hindustan Times report.

The ED charge sheet was filed under Section 3 (money laundering) with Section 70 (offences by companies). These offences are punishable under Section 4 (punishment) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(With inputs from PTI and Hindustan Times.)