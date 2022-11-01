Cab Driver Alam Gets Bail in PMLA Case, First of the Hathras Accused To Be Freed

Speaking to The Quint, Alam’s wife Bushra said that she is over the moon over her husband’s bail. “He has been in jail for over two years. Two years and 1 month, almost. Our lives got completely altered in this period. He is an innocent man. So he shouldn’t have been in jail even for a day. But here he ended up languishing in jail for over two years,” she said.

Bushra had earlier told The Quint that she got married to Alam on 11 March 2019, so he effectively ended up spending more time in jail than the two did together, as a married couple. "He has spent more than half of our married life in jail. While I have spent it worried sick, trying to find ways to get him out. It's been miserable," she said.

Bushra said Alam had been working as a driver, and only recently bought a car, so he could take more assignments and earn for the family. “He was a simple driver, with no savings. Drivers take whatever assignments they get. But he was unnecessarily linked to a case. A simple driver’s name was tarnished. He was an honest driver kept in jail for two years over nothing," Bushra said.