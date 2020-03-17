‘Budget Session Will Not Be Curtailed Due to Coronavirus’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked BJP MPs on Tuesday, 17 March, to spread awareness about the coronavirus and made it clear that the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament will not be curtailed as lawmakers should be seen to be doing their work at a time when the country is staring at a health scare.

In his address at the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Modi made a strong pitch for Parliament to carry out its business as per its schedule and took a swipe at those making calls, including writing letters, for the session to be aborted due to coronavirus, sources said.