Chennai, Nearby Areas May Receive Moderate Rains Over Next 48 Hours: IMD
From Tuesday onwards, intensity of the rains will decrease, IMD added.
Heavy rains that shifted to South Tamil Nadu on Monday, 29 November, are likely to lash the southern districts of the state till Tuesday, 30 November, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
However, from Tuesday onwards, the intensity of the rains will decrease, IMD added, reported IANS.
Due to wind convergence, there may be heavy to very heavy rains in Southern districts like Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram.
Some areas in Chennai city and its neighbourhood may witness thunderstorms with light to moderate rains over the next 48 hours, the weather watchdog said, as per The News Minute.
Several Parts of Chennai Witnessed Heavy Rains on Sunday
The IMD said that the cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and the adjoining Sri Lanka coast in the lower level might move and emerge in the Arabian Sea. This phenomenon, it said, will happen from Monday onwards. While the easterly winds over the coastal areas would push moisture into the land, the moving weather system would bring in south-westerly winds, IANS reported.
It added that on Tuesday, 30 November, isolated places in the districts of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Ramanathapuram are likely to witness heavy rains with Thunderstorms, The News Minute reported.
Meanwhile, areas in West Tambaram, Meenambakkam, Ennore, Villivakkam, Taramani, Chembarambakam, Sathyabhama University and MRC Nagar and Nungambakkam in Chennai received heavy rainfall on Sunday, 28 November.
It was earlier reported that the intensity of rains will reduce from 29 November and that most places in southern and northern parts would receive light to moderate rains.
'Govt Has Made All Arrangements to Face Any Eventuality Caused by Rains'
KKSSR Ramachandran, the Tamil Nadu revenue and disaster minister, said that the state government is assessing the damage caused by the rains during the past ten days and will present a report to Chief Minister MK Stalin regarding the same.
Speaking to IANS, Ramachandran said: "The state government especially the revenue department is taking stock of the losses inflicted in the recent rains and will be giving a fresh proposal to the Chief Minister seeking central assistance. The government and the revenue department have made all the necessary arrangements to deal with any eventuality during the heavy rains in South Tamil Nadu on Monday and Tuesday."
He added that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were kept on standby to face any rain-related issues.
To take stock of all rain-related diseases, Ma Subramanian, the State health minister, on Sunday, said that the government would be holding health camps at all the Primary Health Centers (PHC) in the state.
(With inputs from The News Minute and IANS)
