Chennai, Nearby Areas May Receive Moderate Rains Over Next 48 Hours: IMD

It added that on Tuesday, 30 November, isolated places in the districts of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Ramanathapuram are likely to witness heavy rains with Thunderstorms, The News Minute reported.

Meanwhile, areas in West Tambaram, Meenambakkam, Ennore, Villivakkam, Taramani, Chembarambakam, Sathyabhama University and MRC Nagar and Nungambakkam in Chennai received heavy rainfall on Sunday, 28 November.

It was earlier reported that the intensity of rains will reduce from 29 November and that most places in southern and northern parts would receive light to moderate rains.