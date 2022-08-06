Mob in Maharashtra Attacks Man With Swords, Sticks Over Nupur Sharma Post

A senior police officer said it is premature to link the attack to social media posts, if any, of Pawar.

"Though there is a mention of Pawar's social media post in support of Nupur Sharma (in the complaint), it is very premature to speak about it as the probe is on," he said.

He said Pawar has a criminal background with two cases pending against him. Pawar had been externed earlier for his criminal activities.

"During the investigation so far, we did not come across Pawar's social media post supporting Nupur Sharma. We are examining all his social media accounts including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp," another police official said.

He said the victim had some old enmity with members of a group, which may have led to the attack.

An FIR was registered against 14 people under sections 307 (Attempt to murder),143 (Being a member of an unlawful assembly), rioting, 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and four of the main accused arrested.