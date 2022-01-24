Details of Missing Gujarat Family Matches With 4 Found Frozen to Death in Canada

A resident of the village said he was unable to contact his relatives who recently left for Canada, reported PTI. The man's family was anxious over reports that a family of four Indians, including an infant, froze to death on the Canadian side of the United States-Canada border on Wednesday, 19 January.

As per the reports, the family was part of a group of 11 individuals from Gujarat who were on their route to cross into the US as part of a human smuggling operation but froze to death in a failed crossing attempt during a blizzard.

One Jagdish Patel had recently left for Canada along with his wife and two children. His cousin, Jaswant Patel, said the family in Gujarat's Kalol taluka was worried as they had not been able to contact them.