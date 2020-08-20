Missing Girl Found Dead in UP, Locals Allege Acid Burns on Body
Preliminary inquiry states that the girl was strangled and her face burnt to hide her identity.
A teenager who had gone missing from her home in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh, was found dead two days later on Wednesday, 19 August. The police suspect she was raped and murdered and are waiting on the post-mortem report for confirmation, news agency PTI reported.
The police has said that the incident took place at a village in the Dhauhara area of the same district and the body was recovered from the Varuna river on Wednesday afternoon.
The girl went missing after she had taken cattle to graze on 17 August. Superintendent of Police SP Ram Badan Singh confirmed that she had burns on her body and the locals alleged that acid was poured on her. The police are awaiting confirmation on it after the medical report comes in, NDTV reported. Preliminary inquiry states that the girl was strangled and her face burnt to hide her identity.
Locals staged a protest demanding immediate arrest of the culprits while they disallowed the police from taking the body out of the river. After the locals were pacified, the body was sent for a post-mortem.
There have been a number of such attacks in the last few weeks in UP. This includes the rape of a 6-year-old in Hapur, rape and murder of a 13-yr-old in Lakhimpur Kheri, then on 14 August a teenage girl in east UP's Gorakhpur district, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home turf, was allegedly raped by two men and her body singed with cigarette butts.
