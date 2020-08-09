Cops Share 3 Sketches of Man Accused of Raping a 6-Yr-Old in Hapur

A six-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur was allegedly abducted from outsider her house, brutally raped and left in a critical condition in a field, reported India Today.



The main suspect, who is still at large, kidnapped the minor from outside her house on the evening of Thursday, 6 August, brutally raped her, mutilated her private parts and dumped her in a field and fled.

The family of the victim informed the Kotwali police station after the girl went missing. A search team was initiated to look for the girl who found her lying in an unconscious state on 7 August morning. She was immediately rushed to a government hospital in Hapur and then referred to Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College in Meerut, reported The Times of India.