Cops Share 3 Sketches of Man Accused of Raping a 6-Yr-Old in Hapur
As the minor girl fights for her life, eight police teams have been formed to nab the accused.
Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police has shared three sketches of the man accused of brutally raping a six-year-old in Hapur, reported The Print.
The sketches are based on inputs by two women who saw the girl being forced to sit on the bike, Pawan Kumar, circle office (CO) of Garhmukteshwar in Hapur reportedly told The Print.
WHAT HAD HAPPENED?
A six-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur was allegedly abducted from outsider her house, brutally raped and left in a critical condition in a field, reported India Today.
The main suspect, who is still at large, kidnapped the minor from outside her house on the evening of Thursday, 6 August, brutally raped her, mutilated her private parts and dumped her in a field and fled.
The family of the victim informed the Kotwali police station after the girl went missing. A search team was initiated to look for the girl who found her lying in an unconscious state on 7 August morning. She was immediately rushed to a government hospital in Hapur and then referred to Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College in Meerut, reported The Times of India.
HOW IS SHE NOW?
According to the report, the doctors treating her said she suffered serious injuries to her private parts and has had to undergo a surgery. She is still battling for her life at the Meerut Medical College.
THE PROBE
Hapur SP Sanjeev Suman told India Today that on the orders of Additional Director General of Police, eight teams have been formed to probe the matter and immediately arrest the accused. Three sketches of suspects have also been prepared, said the report.
According to The Print, the girl’s family has a filed a case against “an unknown person”. However, the police is reportedly not ruling out the possibility of the accused being someone the family may have known.
(With inputs from The Print, India Today and The Times of India)
