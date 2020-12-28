We’ll Fix Your Blindness: Jamia Student Recalls Delhi Cops’ Attack

Arsalan Tariq was studying in the Jamia Millia Islamia library for his exams when Delhi Police personnel barged in and started hitting students with lathis on 15 December 2019.

“Sir, I am not taking part in the anti-CAA protests. I’m blind. I can’t see from my left eye,” the 26-year-old MBA student recalls telling the cops. In response, they said, “We will take all your blindness out of you.”

On the third day of peaceful protests by Jamia students against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Delhi Police forced their way into the university campus and attacked students with brute force, lathis and tear gas. A year later, not a single cop has been charged – with a crime branch inquiry committee concluding that no personnel is prima facie guilty.