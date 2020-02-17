Panel Suggests Inner Line Permit, Quotas to Quell Assam CAA Stir

The high-level committee was set up by the ministry to suggest ways to provide constitutional safeguards to Assam's indigenous people.

The sources said the 13-member panel, headed by Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma, finalised its report last week, conveyed to the home ministry that it was ready to submit it to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought an appointment with him.

The report is expected to be submitted this week itself.