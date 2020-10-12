India-China Military & MEA Officials to Hold LAC Talks Later Today

Top military representatives from India and China will meet on Monday, 12 October, to discuss de-escalation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.



This will mark the seventh round of deliberations between both the countries at the Corps Commander level.

The Indian delegation will be led by XIV Corps Commander Lt General Harinder Singh and his successor Lt General PGK Menon, who will take over later in the week. Joint Secretary from the Ministry of External Affairs Navin Srivastava will also participating in the talks.

This will be the first round of talks when senior military commanders and representatives of foreign ministries from both sides are meeting, news agency IANS reported.



India and China have been engaged in a six-month-long standoff at the LAC. The talks began after Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops made a provocative military effort to dislodge Indian soldiers from their positions on the LAC on 7 September and also fired warning shots.



There have been several levels of dialogue, but the deadlock continues.