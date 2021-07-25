Unidentified Militant Killed in J&K's Kulgam District: Police

An unidentified militant was killed on Sunday, 25 July, in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, reported PTI, citing the police.

Security forces, on Sunday morning, launched a cordon and search operation in Munand area of the south Kashmir district. This, as per a police official, came after inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Militants, according to the police officials, fired upon forces conducting the searches, and the police retaliated. In the ensuing encounter, reported PTI, one militant was killed.