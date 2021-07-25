Unidentified Militant Killed in J&K's Kulgam District: Police
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Munand area of the south Kashmir district on Sunday.
An unidentified militant was killed on Sunday, 25 July, in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, reported PTI, citing the police.
Security forces, on Sunday morning, launched a cordon and search operation in Munand area of the south Kashmir district. This, as per a police official, came after inputs about the presence of militants in the area.
Militants, according to the police officials, fired upon forces conducting the searches, and the police retaliated. In the ensuing encounter, reported PTI, one militant was killed.
ANI quoted Kashmir Zone IG Vinay Kumar as saying:
"We received information that three terrorists were hiding at a place in Kulgam last night. A team of Army and police raided the place. In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed."
"The search operation is still underway," the IG further informed.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
