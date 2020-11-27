TMC MLA Mihir Goswami, ‘Upset’ With Mamata, Joins BJP

The move comes on a day when party heavyweight and West Bengal Transport Minister in the ruling Trinamool Congress Suvendu Adhikari resigned from his position earlier on Friday.

Goswami, who had alleged that Mamata Banerjee wasn’t in control of the party any longer, had lashed out against strategist Prashant Kishore who was roped in by Trinamul after 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Two days after senior TMC leader Rabindranath Ghosh visited him at his residence, Goswami, MLA from Coochbehar (Dakshin) on Thursday said it will be difficult for him to continue his association with the party, as he won’t be able to put up with more humiliation.