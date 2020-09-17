Shramik Train Deaths: Govt Stalled RTI Despite Having Details

Is it that the Union Government feels answerable only to Members of Parliament and not to ‘We, The People’ at large?

In a Right to Information (RTI) application filed on 13 June, transparency activist Anjali Bharadwaj asked the Ministry of Railways to provide information on the number of people who died on Shramik Special trains and the cause of their death. Shramik trains were started by the Union government on 1 May to transport migrant workers during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In the RTI reply dated 7 July, the Ministry refused to share any information on the grounds that the data is available with the state police and that she should file RTIs with them. The RTI reply said: