As the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government grapples with headlines of migrant labourers’ crisis, another video has surfaced where migrants can be seen creating ruckus at Barwani near the Maharashtra border.In the video, shared by news agency ANI, migrants can be seen pelting stones, demanding for arrangement of buses to send them to their native places in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.“We're arranging buses for them,” Barwani District Collector Amit Tomar told ANI.The development comes the same day when at least 8 migrant workers were killed and over 56 were injured after the truck in which they were travelling collided with a bus coming from opposite direction in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district.The incident took place in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.According to police, the migrant labourers were travelling from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh amid lockdown in the country. The tragic accident took place at Guna bypass near UP Dhaba.Sources said truck was overloaded with migrants and those killed and injured in the accident were travelling in the truck.In MP, It’s Shivraj – Not Corona – That’s On Modi-Shah’s ‘Radar’ We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.