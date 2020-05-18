Hundreds of migrant workers gathered at Ghaziabad's Ramlila Ground on Monday, 18 May, the first day of the fourth phase of the lockdown, to register themselves for the three 'shramik' special trains that will be leaving for different parts of Uttar Pradesh later in the day, ANI reported.The visuals show the crowd congregating around an elevated platform having various desks presumably meant for the registration, while a few policemen stood guard.Scores of migrant workers, left with no jobs or source of income, have found themselves stranded across various parts of the country ever since the first lockdown came into effect on 25 March. With public transport halted, many were forced to walk hundreds of kilometres back home. Migrant Workers Pelt Stones in Rajkot; 4 Cops, Journalist InjuredSince early May, several 'shramik' trains have been run to transport the workers back to their home states. However, many continue to be stranded.The incident comes on a day when the fourth phase of the lockdown came into effect, with various relaxations granted for resumption of economic activities. Under the new guidelines, states have got leeway to decide on the delineation of zones into red, orange, green and containment zones. Inter-state movement of buses and passenger vehicles has also been permitted, subject to mutual consent between states.Lockdown: Inter-State Vehicle Movement Allowed With Mutual Consent We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.