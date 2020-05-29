A day after the Supreme Court pulled up the Centre and Railways for charging fares from migrants for Shramik trains, Indian Railways, in a press briefing on Friday, 29 May, said, “migrants will not be charged any fare”.While some states have been paying their share of the fare, some migrants were still being charged for tickets, Chairman of Railway Board, Vinod Kumar Yadav claimed. “The migrants who have been charged will be reimbursed for the same. The share of 85:15 ratio of the fare between the Railways and the state still holds true,” he added.The apex court on Thursday had directed the Railways to ensure food and shelter to migrant labourers. The court also said that no bus or train fare shall be charged from migrant workers and that they should be provided with food by the state.‘98-99% Trains Running Timely, in Right Direction’“279 ‘Shramik Special' trains have been run till 20 May. All requests from states have been accommodated by the Railways. Almost 3 lakh migrants being ferried by the Railways on a daily basis,” he added.“Only 4 trains out of 3,840 total trains have taken over 72 hours to reach their destination; 90 percent trains have been run with an average speed higher than normal mail express train.”Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman of Railway BoardHere are some top statements by the chairman:Only four out of about 3,800 shramik special trains run so far have taken more than 72 hours to reach destination, said Railways on delays. From 20-24 May, 71 trains were diverted because of high demand for trains to UP, Bihar (90%)3,840 Shramik trains run since 1 May, carried over 52 lakh migrant workers98-99 percent trains are running timely, and in the right direction. All the trains are functioning alright.Passengers who are already not well, or women who are pregnant are advised not to travel.Reports regarding inadequate food and water on trains is also false.The chairman also told the journalists not to spread “fake news” regarding trains losing their track and taking a lot of days to reach their destination. His comment comes at a time when several reports of trains getting delayed and extraordinary long journeys have emerged.Those Dead on Shramik Trains Were ‘Old Sick People’, Says Railways We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.