The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 26 May, took suo motu cognizance of plight of migrant labourers who are stranded in different parts of country, and pulled up the Centre and states for being responsible.The court said that there have been lapses on part of Centre and State governments and immediate measures are required to be taken to provide travel, shelter and food to migrant labourers."The newspaper reports and the media reports have been continuously showing the unfortuanate and miserable conditions of migrant labourers walking on-foot and cycles from long distances," said the apex court, according to LiveLaw."They have also been complaining of not being provided food and water by the administration at places where they were stranded or in the way i.e. highways from which they proceeded on-foot, cycles or other modes of transport," the court added.