‘Don’t Their Deaths Matter?’: Kin of 4 Rajasthan Migrant Workers

In Kaluram's home in Paroda village, who like Naresh also belonged to the ST Caste, parents are completely broken. It had been a year since Kaluram went to Mumbai and would send money home whenever he could, either himself or via someone else who was going back home. His father Devji, a daily wage worker, was just beginning to rely on Kalu's earnings.

"He was my child. I spoke to him the day before, he had said he was hungry but he was alright. He wanted to come back home soon, and so was walking through the nights and morning," Devji said, breaking down.

He has an elder brother, who along with his parents, would engage in daily wage work. “The work has been drying up/ The days have been reducing because of the bad economic situation anyway and now due to this disease, the little money we were making has also stopped. Less money one can deal with, but how do you deal with the loss of your child?”

25-year-old Nikhil, who lives in Moti Basti in Banswara, has big responsibilities to shoulder. He had told his father, Prakash that he was on his way and was going to reach home soon. For Prakash, Nikhil was the centre of his world, especially after his wife died of HIV AIDS 4 years ago. The only one earning in the family, he decided to work at his brother-in-law's tea stall in Mumbai.