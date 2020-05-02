A migrant worker who was on his way to Bihar’s Khagaria from Delhi died in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district on Friday, 1 May, reported The Indian Express.The labourer has been identified as 28-year-old Dharmveer Kumar who was cycling, with six other migrants, to reach his home in Bihar. The cause of his death hasn’t been ascertained but his sample has been sent to a hospital in Lucknow for testing.Speaking to news agency PTI, Circle Officer Praveen Yadav said that the workers had stopped on the Delhi-Lucknow highway in Shahjahanpur.Migrant Workers Not ‘Escaping’, Society Failed Them: Goonj Founder“When the condition of Dharamveer deteriorated, the labourers took him to the medical college where he was declared brought dead,” Yadav was quoted as saying by the news agency.Further the chief medical officer of the district, RK Gupta told The Indian Express that Kumar died on Friday morning as per the accounts of the people he was travelling with.Kumar’s body has been kept at the district hospital mortuary, while the others have been sent to a quarantined at the district hospital.(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)