Hit With Sickles on Camera, Migrant Worker's 'Disappearance' in TN Raises Doubts

On 27 December, K Suraj, a 19-year-old migrant worker from Odisha, was forced to disembark from a suburban EMU train near Tamil Nadu's Tiruttani by four juveniles, all below the age of 17. He was then threatened to accompany them to an isolated area near an abandoned railway quarters where he was brutally attacked with sickles. The assault was filmed on a mobile phone by one of the attackers, allegedly with the intention of uploading it as an Instagram reel.

Suraj, who had migrated to Chennai from Odisha's Kalahandi district following a family dispute, sustained deep cuts and injuries to his head, face, and hands. He reportedly lost consciousness—and was later found lying in a pool of blood by bystanders.