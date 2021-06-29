ADVERTISEMENT
MHA Hands Over Jammu Air Force Station Attack Case to NIA
Two low-intensity explosions were reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station on Sunday.
i
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday, 29 June, handed over the Jammu Air Force Station attack case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Two low-intensity explosions were reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station on Sunday.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT