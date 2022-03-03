Member Of Putin's Party Who Supports Russia's Actions, Who is Abhay Kumar?
Abhay Kumar Singh compared Russia's invasion to Ukraine to "India's surgical strike."
Abhay Kumar Singh, hailing from Bihar, and a member of Putin's political party in Russia, recently made rounds after he supported Russia's actions in Ukraine, comparing them to "India's surgical strike" in an interview he gave to a Hindi news channel on Monday, 1 March.
"If the military enters a supermarket and then attacks Russian soldiers, then we will have to reply," Singh said, according to Hindustan Times.
"Ask Zelenskyy why he is giving arms to people. Why is he releasing prisoners?" he has argued in several of his television appearances in the past few days.
Who is Abhay Kumar Singh?
Abhay Kumar Singh attended Patna's Loyola College, before moving to Russia to enroll in a medical course.
He returned to Patna to practice for a while, before deciding to settle in Kursk, Russia.
Singh reportedly enjoyed a reputation in Kursk well before he entered active politics himself, owing to his political and business links.
Singh is also believed to have organized the first International Yoga Day in Russia in 2015. He is currently a Deptuat, a post equivalent to that of a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), in the city of Kursk in Russia.
Singh also denied any plans of a nuclear attack by Russia amid the ongoing invasion in the interview.
"The nuclear drill was being conducted only to respond if any country attacks Russia," he said.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)
