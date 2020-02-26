Mehbooba Mufti’s Habeas Corpus Plea: SC Issues Notice to J&K Govt

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 26 February, issued a notice to Jammu and Kashmir administration on the plea filed by former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija, challenging her mother’s detention under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.

Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija had filed a habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court challenging her mother's detention.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti was placed under preventive detention by J&K authorities on 5 February using the controversial J&K Public Safety Act. This followed six months of preventive detention under the Code of Criminal Procedure, from the day Article 370 was abrogated.

The petition specifically calls out the "hastily prepared" dossier prepared by J&K police that forms the basis of the PSA order against Mufti, which, it argues "betrays political bias and personal bias" against her. It is also alleged that the dossier is also "slanderous and libelous against the detenu, and completely unbecoming of a responsible officer".

The Quint had reported on the problematic details of the dossiers against Mufti and Omar Abdullah.