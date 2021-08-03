'Ex J&K Cop 'Let Off', While Kashmiris Are Guilty Until Proven Innocent': Mufti

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday, 2 August, claimed that Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh was “let off the hook” despite being caught with militants, while “Kashmiris are considered guilty until proven innocent”.

Mufti’s remarks on Twitter came following a photo of his dismissal order from May last year going viral on social media.

She wrote, “Innocent Kashmiris arrested under anti-terror laws rot in jails for years. For them the trial becomes punishment. But GOI [Government of India] does not want an enquiry against a cop caught red-handed with militants. Is it because he colluded with the system to orchestrate certain dodgy incidents?”