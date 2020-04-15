Meghalaya’s First COVID-19 Patient Dies; 6 In Family Test Positive

The 69-year-old tested positive on Monday, 13 April, and was admitted to the Bethany Hospital in Shillong. He passed away in the same hospital.

Following the news of six others having tested positive, the hospital has been completed sealed in order to be sanitised. A total of 68 samples taken from doctors and workers at the hospital and family members of the patient were tested.

Out of this, only six samples belonging to members of the family have come positive. The rest have tested negative. Sangma also said that six of the negative samples were being re-tested.

(This is a developing story)