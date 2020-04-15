Meghalaya’s First COVID-19 Patient Dies; 6 In Family Test Positive
A 69-year-old senior doctor in Meghalaya who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away early morning on Wednesday, 15 April.
Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, tweeted that six members from the family of the patient have also tested positive.
This takes the total number of COVID positive cases in the state to seven.
The 69-year-old tested positive on Monday, 13 April, and was admitted to the Bethany Hospital in Shillong. He passed away in the same hospital.
Following the news of six others having tested positive, the hospital has been completed sealed in order to be sanitised. A total of 68 samples taken from doctors and workers at the hospital and family members of the patient were tested.
Out of this, only six samples belonging to members of the family have come positive. The rest have tested negative. Sangma also said that six of the negative samples were being re-tested.
(This is a developing story)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)