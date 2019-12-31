In Pics: Meet the Gay Couples From Kerala Who Recently Got Married

In Kerala, an unusual wedding was officiated, only the second of its kind in India. Nived Antony Chullickal and Abdul Rahim became the second same-sex couple in Kerala to make public the news of their marriage.

Though the Supreme Court struck down Section 377, legitimising same-sex relationships, queer couples in India still cannot register their marriage under the law. But that has not stopped Nived and Abdul, and Nikesh and Sonu — the latter got married in July last year — from officiating their relationships.