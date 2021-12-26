Medical Certificates Needed for Senior Citizens to Get Booster Dose

He reportedly added that the dose will be given only on the basis of twenty listed comorbidities, which include cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, stem cell transplant, kidney disease, cirrhosis, cancer, sickle cell disease, and ongoing use of steroids or immunosuppressant drugs.

As per the report, the medical certificate will need to be signed by any registered medical practitioner and either uploaded on Co-WIN 2.0 or printed and carried to the vaccination centres.