Actively Engaged With Dominica For Choksi’s Early Deportation: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, at an online media briefing on Thursday, 17 June, said that India is “actively engaged with the Dominican government to seek the early deportation and handover to India of Mehul Choksi, to face justice in our country.”

The spokesperson was responding to a question on Choksi. He also informed that Choksi continues to remain in custody of authorities in the Commonwealth of Dominica and that legal proceedings are currently underway.