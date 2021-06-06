India Returning From Dominica Without Mehul Choksi is ‘Kaafi Real’

As the drama over fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi and the Indian government’s attempts at repatriating him to answer for this role in the Punjab National Bank fraud continues, an eight-member team of officers that went to Dominica with the purpose of bringing him back returned to India empty-handed on Thursday, 3 June.

This came after the Dominica High Court adjourned the hearing in his case to 14 June. The team of Indian officials had landed in Dominica on Saturday, 29 May, with a set of documents relating to Choksi’s case, IANS reported. The officers reportedly left in a private Qatar jet from Dominica on Thursday.