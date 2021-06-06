India Returning From Dominica Without Mehul Choksi is ‘Kaafi Real’
A team of officers that went to Dominica with the purpose of bringing him back has returned to India empty-handed.
As the drama over fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi and the Indian government’s attempts at repatriating him to answer for this role in the Punjab National Bank fraud continues, an eight-member team of officers that went to Dominica with the purpose of bringing him back returned to India empty-handed on Thursday, 3 June.
This came after the Dominica High Court adjourned the hearing in his case to 14 June. The team of Indian officials had landed in Dominica on Saturday, 29 May, with a set of documents relating to Choksi’s case, IANS reported. The officers reportedly left in a private Qatar jet from Dominica on Thursday.
Choksi is facing trial in Dominica for allegedly entering the country illegally from Antigua, where he had been living after fleeing India over the Rs 13,500 crore PNB fraud case. Choksi had gone missing on 23 May from Antigua, sparking a massive manhunt and was captured in Dominica on 26 May.
Much like businessmen Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, who have so far evaded India’s attempts to repatriate them, Choksi too has managed to avoid being brought back to the country, in another display of India’s failure.
