UP CM Must Resign, Prez Rule Be Imposed: Mayawati on Hathras Rape

BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday, 1 October, slammed the Uttar Pradesh government in the wake of rape cases in Hathras and Balrampur, saying CM Yogi Adityanath should resign if he can't ensure safety to women, and calling for the imposition of President's Rule in the state.

"After Hathras incident, I hoped that the UP government would take action against people committing crimes against women. But a similar crime has been committed against a Dalit student in Balrampur. Under BJP's UP government, criminals, mafias and rapists are having a free run," the Bahujan Samaj Party chief was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.