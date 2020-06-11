Several reports surfaced on Wednesday, 10 June, on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filing a PMLA case against Medanta Hospital’s Chairman and MD Dr Naresh Trehan and others in connection with allotment of land for the Hospital in Gurugram.However, Trehan has stated that the news is “incorrect.”“The recent reports that the Enforcement Directorate has ‘booked’ and registered a fresh case against Medanta are not correct. It is a matter of procedure and not a matter of being booked,” said the Medanta chief.In a statement earlier, Trehan and Medanta had denied the allegations that pertain to the land plot allotted 16 years ago to build the hospital.What Medanta SaidHaving denied the allegations earlier, Trehn added, “I am told by media reports that the investigation of the complaint filed by Raman Sharma has been handed over for investigation to the ED from the Gurugram Police. It is the same case as the one filed by RTI activist Raman Sharma, that they have been handed over to investigate.Moreover, he also said that Medanta would be wary of discrediting any complainant simply because the complaint is against them.“Sharma is a known extortionist masquerading as an RTI Activist. Raman Sharma has even been accused of extortion in 2015 and the case is pending. There is an FIR against him for extortion in Faridabad Court.”Dr Trehan, Medanta HospitalEarlier too, Medanta had called Sharma an "extortionist" stating that all the allegations in the complaint are completely “false, baseless and motivated.”He also mentioned two cases filed by Sharma in Delhi High Court and Patiala House Court, that have been overlooked. “Both these cases were dismissed, and the judge rejected his allegations as ‘vague, unspecific and not even a single incident with sufficient detail has been mentioned in the entire complaint.’ Two courts have already held that there is no merit to any of his allegations,” Medanta noted.The FIR was filed in the matter on 6 June that named Dr. Trehan; his organisation Global Health Pvt Ltd; Atul Punj of Punj Llyod; and Sunil Sachdeva and Anant Jain, two officers of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), among others on the orders of a Gurugram civil court.An RTI (right to information) activist, Raman Sharma, had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the matter in the Gurugram civil court of additional district and sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar, citing irregularities and corruption for laundering money.What RTI Activist AllegesGurugram resident Sharma has alleged that land for the ‘Medicity Project’ was allotted to Dr Trehan, Sunil Sachdeva, Atul Punj and Anant Jain in violation of laws and criminal abuse of public policy, criminal misconduct, and influence by public servants causing pecuniary advantage to private persons, among others, according to the FIR.The complaint stated that the Haryana government had in 2004 evicted locals from their ancestral lands in the area, now known as Sector 38, Gurugram, for public purpose under the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act 1984.He alleged that Medanta Hospital had a project to develop a medical college, research center, nursing staff quarters, guest houses and many other facilities for the patients and their tenants (family members), but its promoter only developed the hospital. Apart from this, he alleged that the funds were misused in other projects in other states.But Medanta said, “We are in the midst of a global pandemic. Many of our doctors, including our Chairman, despite being over 65 years of age, continue to tend to their patients selflessly... We are pained that in the midst of the courage they demonstrate every day, they are forced to address completely malicious and false allegations.”Audio on COVID-19 ‘Cure’ Falsely Linked to Medanta Hospital’s MD We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.