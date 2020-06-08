On the orders of Gurugram civil court on Saturday, 6 June, the police has registered an FIR against Naresh Trehan, the chairman and promoter of Medanta Medicity Hospital on allegations of money laundering.However, Medanta has categorically denied the charges, stating they are false.Police officials said the FIR was lodged, following directions of Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar, under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, and forgery, sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.The matter was taken to court by Gurgaon-based RTI activist Raman Sharma.‘Baseless, Motivated,’ Says MedantaStating that the allegations in the complaint are “completely false, baseless and motivated,” Medanta has said, “This complaint has been filed by a person who claims to be an RTI activist. But, it has been reported in the press that he has had an FIR for extortion registered against him.”The FIR has been filed against 52 others. It includes Sunil Sachdeva, Atul Yadav, Anant Jain, Global Health Private Limited, Global Ifracom Private Limited and Punj Loyd.In this regard, RTI activist Raman Sharma filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar three days ago. After this, the judge on Saturday directed the Gurugram police to file an FIR within 24 hours.Sharma filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in June 2019, after which the case was referred to the Haryana Police for investigation. Sharma said, Gurugram police did not take action on the complaint forwarded by the ED. Therefore, he went to court.Allegations of Misusing FundsFiling the complaint, Sharma alleged that Medanta Hospital had a project to develop a medical college, research center, nursing staff quarters, guest houses and many other facilities for the patients and their tenants (family members), but its promoter Only developed the hospital. Apart from this, he alleged that the funds were misused in other projects in other states.Sharma alleged that when people were removed from their ancestral land in Sector 38 in 2004, the Haryana government had advertised for a ‘Medicity Project’, envisaged as “having super specialty hospital of international standard, academic medical institutions… to provide state-of-the-art medical facilities at one place along with ancillary… facilities in the form of shopping mall, yatri niwas etc.”“I requested the court to register an FIR against 52 individuals and companies who are involved in the construction of the hospital and have taken a grant of Rs 1,000 crore. Apart from this, the Chief Administrator of Haryana Urban Development Authority (HSVP), its Gurugram Administrator and Estate Officer have also been asked to submit their report before the court,” he stated.(With inputs from IANS)COVID-19 India Update: 30 Cases, Italians Shifted to Medanta We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.