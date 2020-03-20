Markets in Delhi to Remain Shut for 3 Days, Saturday Onwards: CAIT

In his address to the nation on Thursday, Modi appealed to all Indians to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid getting infected by coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a danger as grave as this.

He called for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should go out of house.

"Even World War I and II did not affect as many countries as coronavirus has," Modi said in a national broadcast.

Asking people to sacrifice "some weeks of yours, some time of yours", Modi said given that coronavirus has no cure yet, the only way to be safe is to stay indoors.

"I request all people in the country to get out of house only when it is extremely necessary, try and do all work from home," he said.