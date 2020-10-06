Market Opened Up to Farmers, MSP Will Not Be Withdrawn: Sitharaman

She wondered whether Congress cheated its voters who had believed in its promise and voted for it.

"Is this responsible politics," she asked.

According to her, all these years, the farmers were in a bind to sell at a particular place and whether the price was right or not, the grower had no choice or chance.

"The MSP was not there for vegetables and fruits which are highly perishable items. We have seen, soon after the harvest, the prices of items will go down and soon after, the prices will go up. We have also seen farmers throwing their produce like tomatoes on the road for not getting even their production cost," Sitharaman said.

She said that as per the three laws, the farmers can enter into a contract to supply produce at a particular rate.

She also said any dispute with the buyer can be sorted out at the District Collector level.