Maratha Quota: Maha Govt Files Plea in SC for Review of Stay Order

The Maharashtra government on Monday, 21 September, filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a review of its stay order on Maratha reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.

In an interim order, the apex court on 9 September had said that the Maratha quota will not apply in jobs and college admissions this year, while referring the matter to the Chief Justice of India, with a view to constitute a larger bench for further hearing.

The three-judge bench had stayed the implementation of the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018, which provides reservation in education and employment to the Maratha community.