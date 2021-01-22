Many Feared Dead after Blast at Quarry in Karnataka’s Shivamogga
The incident occurred at around 10.20 pm on Thursday night.
Several people were killed after a truck filled with gelatin sticks exploded at a gravel and boulder crushing facility in Karnataka's Shivamogga district. News agency ANI quoted district collector, KB Shivakuar, saying at least eight persons were killed in a dynamite blast.
The incident occurred around 10:20 pm on Thursday, 21 January, night, resulting in mild tremors in and around Shivamogga.
“It was initially observed that there were explosives in a vehicle parked here. Investigations are underway to know why they were brought here. Till now we recovered two bodies. It's being circulated in public that 10-15 died. But it's not substantiated by any facts,” district collector, KB Shivakumar told ANI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a tweet.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences and said similar tragedies can be avoided in the future.
CM Orders High-Level Probe
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has ordered a high-level probe into the blast. The location comes under the Chief Minister’s home constituency of Shivamogga.
A senior officer said that the bomb squad has been dispatched to the site of the blast to ascertain if there are any remaining explosives.
The police are yet to release the information on the causalities. However, a senior official said at least eight people have died in the blast and the bodies of the victims were dismembered beyond recognition. The entire area has been sealed and senior police officer, including district superintendent of police, are currently at the sight.
On Thursday, after tremors were felt in Shivamogga, authorities had suspected there was an earthquake. However, officials at the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC) said that their observatories at Linganamakki, Mangaluru and Brahmavar (Udupi) have not recorded any earthquake.
(With inputs from ANI.)
