Many Feared Dead after Blast at Quarry in Karnataka’s Shivamogga

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has ordered a high-level probe into the blast. The location comes under the Chief Minister’s home constituency of Shivamogga.

A senior officer said that the bomb squad has been dispatched to the site of the blast to ascertain if there are any remaining explosives.

The police are yet to release the information on the causalities. However, a senior official said at least eight people have died in the blast and the bodies of the victims were dismembered beyond recognition. The entire area has been sealed and senior police officer, including district superintendent of police, are currently at the sight.

On Thursday, after tremors were felt in Shivamogga, authorities had suspected there was an earthquake. However, officials at the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC) said that their observatories at Linganamakki, Mangaluru and Brahmavar (Udupi) have not recorded any earthquake.

(With inputs from ANI.)