‘BJP Will Win 55 Seats in Delhi’: Manoj Tiwari on Counting Day

‘BJP Will Win 55 Seats in Delhi’: Manoj Tiwari on Counting Day

India
The Quint

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday, 11 February, said he was confident that his party will win 55 seats.

“Don’t be surprised if we win 55 seats,” said Tiwari, even as early trends showed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leading in more number of seats.

He also added that he was not nervous, and that he was confident that the day will be a “good day” for the BJP.

Also Read : Constituencies, Candidates, Crorepatis: Delhi Elections in Numbers

Loading...

Tiwari, who is a Member of Parliament from North East Delhi, is one of the chief ministerial faces of the party.

In 2015, the BJP won three out of 67 seats.

Also Read : Delhi Election Results LIVE Steaming: How To Watch Results Online

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our India section for more stories.

India
The Quint
    Loading...