‘BJP Will Win 55 Seats in Delhi’: Manoj Tiwari on Counting Day
Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday, 11 February, said he was confident that his party will win 55 seats.
“Don’t be surprised if we win 55 seats,” said Tiwari, even as early trends showed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leading in more number of seats.
Loading...
Tiwari, who is a Member of Parliament from North East Delhi, is one of the chief ministerial faces of the party.
In 2015, the BJP won three out of 67 seats.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )