‘Let’s Move Children’s Day to 26 Dec’: Manoj Tiwari Writes to PM

Former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru's birth anniversary on 14 November is celebrated as 'Bal Diwas' olr Children's Day since 1956 on the notion that Nehru was very popular among children, Tiwari said.

“I request you to declare martyrdom day of these brave children (Chhote Sahibzade) as Bal Diwas keeping in view their courage and sacrifice,” Tiwari said in his letter.

The demand to declare martyrdom day of 'Chhote Sahibzade' as Bal Diwas was first raised by West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma last year.

The martyrdom of the two minor sons of Guru Gobind Singh is observed in Paush month of Hindu calendar every year.