'We Won't Stop The War': Meet Tapta, the Voice Behind Manipur's 'Genocide Song'

When repeatedly questioned about how his song contravenes his desire for peace, the singer merely said, "Why don't the indigenous Kukis surrender? Otherwise, more Meiteis will die."

When asked about his Kuki fanbase, "Yes, I have Kuki fans, but they are harming us. They are with Kuki terrorists. We will warmly welcome the Kukis if they stop the violence. Why are the Kukis staying with the terrorists? Why are they demanding Kukiland?"

He added that he is not afraid of going to jail. "Even if they file a police complaint, I am not scared of jail. They can send me to jail. This is for my motherland. I can become a martyr for Manipur. Meiteis have done nothing wrong. Kukis have done us wrong."

The Quint reached out to multiple authorities within the state's police department including the director general of police, the superintendent of police and the station officer in Imphal, and the SP in Bishnupur, to ask whether the police have taken any cognisance of the song and the hate speech in its lyrics. None of them responded to The Quint's calls or emails This article shall be updated with their responses as soon as they come.

However, Churachandpur Superintendent of Police Karthik Malladi did tell The Quint that no police complaint has been filed at the district police station, and no Kuki leader or organisation has approached the police regarding the same, yet.