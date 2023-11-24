Manipur: 'Had Demanded Security,' Says Wife of Deceased in Kangpokpi Gunfight

"We struggled a lot to make ends meet, and now he's left us...How will we survive," asked an inconsolable Hatneihoi, speaking to The Quint about her husband's murder.

In Manipur's seemingly unending cycle of violence, two men belonging to the Kuki-Zo community were allegedly killed in an ambush on Monday, 20 November, along the boundary of Imphal and Kangpokpi districts.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), a tribal outfit, identified the deceased as 38-year-old Henminlen Vaiphei and 26-year-old Thangminlun Hangshing.